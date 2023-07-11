Flood alert: Yamuna flow hits 3L cusecs

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 10

The flow of water in the Yamuna at the Hathnikund barrage in the district rose to 3,09,526 cusecs at 4 am on Monday, the highest water flow of the season so far.

Low flood 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh cusecs Medium flood 1.5 lakh to 2.5 lakh cusecs High flood Above 2.5 lakh cusecs

Ever since, the district administration has been on alert mode and a strict vigil is being kept on villages falling in the area of the Yamuna in the district.

The water level rose following heavy rain in the catchment areas of the river in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The river water started rising at the Hathnikund barrage at 8 am on July 9 and it was recorded at 35,836 cusecs. On July 10 by 12 am, it was 2,51,287 cusecs and 3,09,526 cusecs by 4 am. However, the water level came down to 2,27,117 cusecs at 6 pm.

Arrangements in place Besides sounding an alert, announcements & munadis (announcements by beating drums) have been made in various villages. Arrangements, including food, drinking water, accommodation, medicines, among others had been made in case of an emergency. Rahul Hooda, deputy commissioner

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Hooda along with other officers of the district administration today visited at Hathnikund barrage and the villages which were situated close to the banks of the river. As per authorities of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Yamunanagar, a flood-like situation is announced when the water level is above 2.5 lakh cusecs at the barrage.