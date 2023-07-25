FLOOD FURY: Ambala govt schools suffer heavy losses

Nitish Sharma
Ambala, July 24
The floodwaters have receded, but a trail of large-scale damages in government schools has been left behind in the form of damaged boundary walls, computer labs, digital equipment, midday meal ration, library books and furniture.
As per a preliminary report, nearly 110 government primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools claimed to have suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore. However, department officials said the repairs would be carried out after the claims were verified.
Teachers of different government schools said it was painful to see the school in such a bad condition and with rooms full of sludge and mud. While the government schools already grapple with shortage of infrastructure, the floodwaters have increased the trouble for students as well as teachers.
Government Senior Secondary School, Naggal, is among the worst-affected. There was still nearly 2 ft of water in the grounds today. Dhiraj Walia, a teacher, said, “There was about 9 ft of water in the school during the flood. As there is still water in some areas, we are yet to open some rooms. The boundary wall has collapsed and the midday meal ration has been ruined. With the help of labourers, we have managed to clean a major part of the school and are making efforts to resume classes.”
Gurpreet, a computer teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Baldev Nagar, said the server of the language lab remained submerged and a big screen of the lab was lying dead. Nine computers had been damaged.
Satbir Singh, principal of the school, stated: “We keep the CPUs in sunlight for two-three hours daily to get rid of the moisture. Floor tiles and mats have also been damaged and roofs are leaking.”
Similarly, Amit Chhabra, a teacher at Government Primary School, Kanwla, said since the school was in a low-lying area, a lot of water got accumulated. The boundary wall was damaged and the midday meal stock was destroyed. The floors were also badly damaged.”
Talking about the state of affairs, District Elementary Education Officer Sudhir Kalra stated that 59 primary and middle schools had raised claims so far. A huge quantity of midday meal in various schools had been damaged. HAFED had been asked to supply fresh stocks at the earliest.
Meanwhile, District Education Officer Suresh Kumar, said: “Government schools at Naggal, Ismailpur, Niharsa, Nadiyali, Chhapra, Durana, Rampur Sarsehri, Khaira, and Sultanpur are some of the schools where heavy losses have occurred. The preliminary report has been sent to the department regarding the losses.”
Losses pegged at Rs 10 crore
As per a preliminary report, nearly 110 government primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools claim to have suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon session: Several opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation
The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments in the fa...
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Rain alert for Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand; HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips
Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states