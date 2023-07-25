FLOOD FURY: Ambala govt schools suffer heavy losses

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, July 24

The floodwaters have receded, but a trail of large-scale damages in government schools has been left behind in the form of damaged boundary walls, computer labs, digital equipment, midday meal ration, library books and furniture.

As per a preliminary report, nearly 110 government primary, middle, high and senior secondary schools claimed to have suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore. However, department officials said the repairs would be carried out after the claims were verified.

Teachers of different government schools said it was painful to see the school in such a bad condition and with rooms full of sludge and mud. While the government schools already grapple with shortage of infrastructure, the floodwaters have increased the trouble for students as well as teachers.

Government Senior Secondary School, Naggal, is among the worst-affected. There was still nearly 2 ft of water in the grounds today. Dhiraj Walia, a teacher, said, “There was about 9 ft of water in the school during the flood. As there is still water in some areas, we are yet to open some rooms. The boundary wall has collapsed and the midday meal ration has been ruined. With the help of labourers, we have managed to clean a major part of the school and are making efforts to resume classes.”

Gurpreet, a computer teacher at Government Senior Secondary School, Baldev Nagar, said the server of the language lab remained submerged and a big screen of the lab was lying dead. Nine computers had been damaged.

Satbir Singh, principal of the school, stated: “We keep the CPUs in sunlight for two-three hours daily to get rid of the moisture. Floor tiles and mats have also been damaged and roofs are leaking.”

Similarly, Amit Chhabra, a teacher at Government Primary School, Kanwla, said since the school was in a low-lying area, a lot of water got accumulated. The boundary wall was damaged and the midday meal stock was destroyed. The floors were also badly damaged.”

Talking about the state of affairs, District Elementary Education Officer Sudhir Kalra stated that 59 primary and middle schools had raised claims so far. A huge quantity of midday meal in various schools had been damaged. HAFED had been asked to supply fresh stocks at the earliest.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer Suresh Kumar, said: “Government schools at Naggal, Ismailpur, Niharsa, Nadiyali, Chhapra, Durana, Rampur Sarsehri, Khaira, and Sultanpur are some of the schools where heavy losses have occurred. The preliminary report has been sent to the department regarding the losses.”

