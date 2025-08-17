DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Flood gates of Hathnikund Barrage opened as Yamuna water level surges

Residents are advised to stay away from the rivers as conditions remain hazardous
Tribune News Service
Yamunangar, Updated At : 04:12 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
The Yamuna River at Hathnikund Barrage. File photo
The flood gates of the Hathnikund Barrage were opened today after the water level in the Yamuna surpassed 1.16 lakh cusecs.

Starting at 5 AM, the water level began to rise, prompting authorities to sound sirens to alert residents. As the flow crossed the 1 lakh cusec threshold, all gates of the barrage were opened to manage the increasing water levels, which reached 1,16,686 cusecs by the afternoon.

In accordance with safety protocols, water supply to the Western and Eastern Jamuna Canals was halted to prevent potential damage to canal gates. An official from the Irrigation Department confirmed that alerts were issued to the district administration to ensure timely precautionary measures.

The impact of the rising water levels is expected to reach Delhi in approximately 30 hours. Currently classified as a low flood situation, officials noted that a ‘medium flood’ would be declared if levels exceed 1.5 lakh cusecs, though they anticipate that the water will not surpass 1.35 lakh cusecs.

Meanwhile, the Somb and Pathrala rivers are also causing concerns, with the Somb River recording a flow of 24,000 cusecs—well above its danger level of 10,000 cusecs—after heavy rainfall in the region.

Residents are advised to stay away from the rivers as conditions remain hazardous.

