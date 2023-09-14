Flood-hit paddy farmers to get Rs 7K/acre compensation: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 13

Providing relief to farmers, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that the government would offer compensation at the rate of Rs 7,000 per acre to farmers who have to resow paddy due to heavy rains and floods in July.

State poll-ready Supporting the idea of “One nation, one election”, the CM said Haryana was poll-ready if such a recommendation was made. Regarding investigation into the case against Congress MLA Mamman Khan, he said the matter was being pursued by the police and action would be taken against those guilty. He said the government was monitoring the price of millet and would give money to farmers under the Bhavantar Bharpayee Scheme. The Centre had allowed purchase of 2.5 lakh MT of millet at MSP, he added.

Addressing a press conference here today, the CM unveiled the portal for the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, an initiative aimed at ensuring that weaker sections have a roof over their head.

He said inspired by PM Modi’s Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the government had decided to guarantee housing for every family. “This portal will facilitate applications from economically weaker families with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh,” he said, adding that flats would be built in Panchkula, Gurugram, Sonepat and Faridabad, while other cities would offer both plot and flat options.

Housing for weaker sections Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana to ensure housing for weaker sections

New e-bhoomi portal to further ease the process of purchasing land for development projects

No-Litigation Policy portal to address land-related issues

HMJIS portal to stop illegal mining by preventing wrongful e-ravanas and plugging revenue leakages

Issuance of Other Backward Classes certificate through Parivar Pehchan Patra system introduced

The government also introduced the issuance of Other Backward Classes certificate through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) system.

Khattar also launched the new e-bhoomi portal to further ease the process of purchasing land for the development of government projects with the consent of landowners. He said apart from farmers, aggregators would also be able to offer land on the portal. The aggregator should be a taxpayer and must have a PPP ID.

High-Powered Purchase Committee okays 14 projects The CM, along with ministers and administrative secretaries, conducted an evaluation with contractors in front of the High-Powered Purchase Committee. This resulted in about Rs 12 crore in savings in the allocation of 14 projects, including installation of power transmission lines in Faridabad and Gurugram; construction of seven substations of 33 KV capacity; and taxi-track of Maharaja Agrasen Airport, Hisar.

The offer of land on the new portal would be valid for months and the farmers could offer their land independently, or through listed aggregators. In case of purchase of land for projects, the aggregators would be given incentives at the rate of 1 per cent.

To resolve land acquisition issues of 2011 for the expansion of the Industrial Model Township (IMT), Manesar, Khattar inaugurated the No-Litigation Policy-2023 portal. It will address land-related issues in the villages of Kasan, Kukrola and Sahrawan, situated in the Manesar tehsil of Gurugram district. The primary objective is to extend benefits to landowners whose names are recorded in the revenue estate of these villages, as on August 16, 2022.

The CM said the key provision of the policy stipulated that landowners, upon accepting compensation in accordance with the awards announced, would refrain from challenging the land acquisition. He also launched the HMJIS portal in place of the already launched e-ravana portal to stop illegal mining by preventing wrongful e-ravanas. The new portal has also been linked to revenue, which will result in plugging revenue leakages.

