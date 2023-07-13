 Flood misery: Woman slaps MLA : The Tribune India

Flood misery: Woman slaps MLA

Flood misery: Woman slaps MLA

Enraged over the flood situation at Bhatia village in the Ghula constituency in the district, residents opposed the visit of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Ishwar Singh to the village today. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Kaithal, July 12

Enraged over the flood situation at Bhatia village in the Ghula constituency in the district, residents opposed the visit of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Ishwar Singh to the village today.

The MLA, who was in the village to review the flood situation, was slapped by a woman, a video of which went viral on social media.

In the video, the angry woman can be seen slapping the MLA. She, along with others, was heard questioning the MLA’s visit. He was later rescued by his PSO.

The MLA said he had gone to take stock of the situation, but some people started opposing his visit. “People were angry over a breach in the Ring bundh and high current of water that submerged the village,” said the MLA.

SP Abhishek Jorwal said the incident took place in Bhatia village and so far the police have not received any complaint from the MLA.

#Kaithal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

2
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on ‘illegal’ stilt+4 construction

3
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

4
Chandigarh

Thieves target damaged Kharar house

5
Haryana

Stilt+4: In Gurugram, every floor set to have separate water connection

6
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

7
Punjab

Patiala: Royal family performs ritual to 'pacify' Badi Nadi

8
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

9
Chandigarh

Kharar housing societies at receiving end

10
Nation

Nepal national assaults crew onboard Air India's Toronto-Delhi flight, damages lavatory door

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

Govt starts shifting residents to relief camps | Kejri seeks...

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Monsoon fury: Breach in bundh not plugged, another develops in Musepur

Water enters residential areas of 10 villages, 40,000 acres ...

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

High water flow, poor bundh monitoring led to flooding of fields, say Karnal villagers

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

40K evacuated from Manali, Kullu: CM

Sukhu conducts aerial survey of Chandratal, Losar | Inspects...


Cities

View All

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Delhi L-G calls DDMA meeting over rising water level

Yamuna at all-time high, Delhi on edge as low-lying areas flooded

2020 Delhi riots: Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP ex-councillor in 5 cases

Rs 2 crore heroin seized, 3 held in Delhi

300 head of cattle rescued

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

50 villages flooded in Jalandhar, Sultanpur

Gastroenteritis cases surface in 24 villages

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura residents block road for 4 hrs

Farmers worried as fields still inundated in villages

Buddha Nullah continues to flood several areas

Couple booked for Rs 78 lakh property fraud

High accumulation of pollutants observed in Giaspura: Probe