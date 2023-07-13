Flood misery: Woman slaps MLA

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, July 12

Enraged over the flood situation at Bhatia village in the Ghula constituency in the district, residents opposed the visit of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Ishwar Singh to the village today.

The MLA, who was in the village to review the flood situation, was slapped by a woman, a video of which went viral on social media.

In the video, the angry woman can be seen slapping the MLA. She, along with others, was heard questioning the MLA’s visit. He was later rescued by his PSO.

The MLA said he had gone to take stock of the situation, but some people started opposing his visit. “People were angry over a breach in the Ring bundh and high current of water that submerged the village,” said the MLA.

SP Abhishek Jorwal said the incident took place in Bhatia village and so far the police have not received any complaint from the MLA.

#Kaithal