Flood mock drill along Ghaggar in Sirsa

The district administration on Friday conducted a flood disaster management mock drill near Jhorar Nali village along the Ghaggar river to assess the preparedness of various departments and strengthen coordination during emergencies.

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District Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said the exercise simulated a breach along a stretch of the Ghaggar river, causing a person to fall into the water. Rescue teams carried out a mock operation to safely evacuate the victim, while another team practised plugging the breached embankment by filling it with soil to prevent further damage.

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The injured person was shifted to a hospital in an ambulance as part of the drill. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also participated in the exercise and demonstrated rescue and relief operations.

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Kumar said the district administration was on alert in view of the monsoon season. Public awareness campaigns were being conducted to educate residents about flood safety measures, while the water level in the Ghaggar river was being monitored daily. Water levels in upstream areas were also under constant watch, he said.

He clarified that there was currently no flood-like situation in Sirsa district as the river was carrying a low volume of water.

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“The main objective of the mock exercise was to test the preparedness of different departments and ensure quick and effective response in the event of a flood or any other emergency,” he said.

Among those present were DSP Subhash Chandra, NDRF officer Major Vishal Sagar, Tehsildar Pradeep Ahlawat, Irrigation Department SDO Ravinder, SMO Dr Om Prakash, village sarpanch Vijay Kumar, village numberdar Baldev Singh and Home Guard official Rajesh Kumar.