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Home / Haryana / Flood protection work halted, 2,000 acres face erosion threat in Yamunanagar

Flood protection work halted, 2,000 acres face erosion threat in Yamunanagar

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:08 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Farmers of Ghoro Pipli, Tapu Majri, Jodhpur and Beed villages have expressed concern over the halting of flood protection works along the Yamuna, saying nearly 2,000 acres of agricultural land is vulnerable to erosion and flooding.

Under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), farmers held a kisan panchayat at Ghoro Pipli village recently and demanded the immediate resumption of the remaining flood protection works, including the installation of stone studs.

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The farmers said agricultural land belonging to several Haryana farmers falls on the Uttar Pradesh side of the Yamuna. Jodhpur and Beed are bechiraag (uninhabited) villages, though land continues to be recorded in their names.

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Sushil Kumar, a farmer from Ghoro Pipli, said the Irrigation and Water Resources Department had brought stones to the site and started work to check erosion and protect the adjoining villages from floodwater, but the work was subsequently stopped.

“If the flood protection work is not completed, nearly 2,000 acres of agricultural land could be affected by erosion,” he said.

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Another farmer, Nawab Singh, said around 55 acres of his family’s agricultural land falls in the Yamuna area and could face increased erosion risk if the work remained suspended.

BKS state general secretary Ramvir Singh Chauhan, district president Suresh Rana and vice-president Ram Kumar said the organisation would continue its agitation until the work was resumed.

Farmer leader Chaudhary Bajrang Singh warned that the farmers would gherao the residence of the Yamunanagar MLA if the Irrigation Department failed to restart the work.

The farmers urged the district administration to intervene and ensure that the remaining flood protection works were completed without further delay.

Superintending Engineer of the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Yamunanagar, Praveen Gupta, said two flood protection works had been planned in the Ghoro Pipli area.

“One work has been completed. The other has been put on hold following directions from the Chief Minister’s Office. The work has been proposed for discussion at a meeting to finalise flood protection works for next year,” he said.

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