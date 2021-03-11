Flour mill owner shot dead in Sonepat village

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, August 9

A 34-year-old flour mill owner was shot dead at Aurangabad village in the Rai area of the district on Monday night. The police have booked four persons of the village, who managed to flee after committing the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak, alias Teenu, of Aurangabad village. He was running a flour mill at Khewra village near Bahalgarh.

Mohan, the deceased’s younger brother, in his complaint to the Rai police, said his brother was on his way home in his car on Monday night from Khewra. When he reached near the sports stadium in the village, Ujjawal, Lucky, Praveen and Anil gheraoed him and fired shots at him, he alleged.

He alleged his brother ran towards paddy fields but the accused chased him and murdered him by firing more shots at him. Around nine bullet injuries were found on the body, sources said.

Mohan told the police that his brother Deepak had had some altercation with Ujjawal and others after Diwali last year. The matter was resolved amicably in the panchayat but the accused harboured enmity, which is why they killed his brother, he alleged.

