Flour mill owner shot dead in Sonepat village

Sonepat, August 9
A 34-year-old flour mill owner was shot dead at Aurangabad village in the Rai area of the district on Monday night. The police have booked four persons of the village, who managed to flee after committing the crime.
The deceased has been identified as Deepak, alias Teenu, of Aurangabad village. He was running a flour mill at Khewra village near Bahalgarh.
Mohan, the deceased’s younger brother, in his complaint to the Rai police, said his brother was on his way home in his car on Monday night from Khewra. When he reached near the sports stadium in the village, Ujjawal, Lucky, Praveen and Anil gheraoed him and fired shots at him, he alleged.
He alleged his brother ran towards paddy fields but the accused chased him and murdered him by firing more shots at him. Around nine bullet injuries were found on the body, sources said.
Mohan told the police that his brother Deepak had had some altercation with Ujjawal and others after Diwali last year. The matter was resolved amicably in the panchayat but the accused harboured enmity, which is why they killed his brother, he alleged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...