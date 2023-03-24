Flouting e-tendering norms, Faridabad MC favoured contractor over 5 years: CAG

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has highlighted that the Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MC) paid Rs 183.83 crore to a single contractor for different works between April 2015 and June 2020 by flouting the prescribed e-tendering process.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana, is also probing the scam and two IAS officers are under the scanner. The CAG report was tabled before the Vidhan Sabha yesterday.

From the audit of the period between April 2018 and March 2019, the CAG assessed that Rs 7.85 crore was paid for 164 development works to contractor Satbir Singh and his agencies with slight variation in the name of the agency but having the same Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN). The works for which payments were made included the repair of drains, stone metal supply and cement concrete work in interlocking paver blocks.

The names of different agencies having the same address included Satbira Construction Pvt Ltd, Satvi Construction Pvt Ltd, Satvi Precast Pvt Ltd and Satvi Traders Pvt Ltd.

The development works were executed against quotations received from Satbir Singh. “In 18 cases, quotations were unsigned, while the date of obtaining quotations was missing in five,” the report says.

Neither a detailed estimate for these works was prepared, nor technical sanction taken. These works were recorded in measurement books, which were not produced for the audit.

Also, Rs 4.60 crore was paid in August 2017 for 96 works and Rs 4.48 crore in March 2017 for 100 works to the same contractor by keeping every bill below Rs 5 lakh. These works were allotted on a quotation basis and without the approval of any detailed estimate.

Audit observations regarding Rs 16.93 crore for 360 works were issued in August 2019 to the MC through an inspection report for 2018-19. It came to the notice of the councillors when they were provided information by the accounts branch of the MC on May 28, 2020. They complained to the Commissioner that 388 works referred to in the May 28, 2020, letter were not executed in their wards.

The Commissioner formed a committee to probe the case, which concluded in March 2021 that the contractor and the junior engineer (JE) concerned failed to show even a single work executed out of the list of 388 works. The suspension of a regular JE along with the dismissal of services of another JE hired on the outsourcing basis and registration of criminal proceedings against both was recommended.

The CAG found that despite the constitution of an inquiry committee in May/July 2020, Rs 7.70 crore was paid to Satbir Singh for works. In total, payment of Rs 183.83 crore was made to him between April 2015 and June 2020.

The CAG has recommended thorough investigation against contractor and the erring officials.

What the report says