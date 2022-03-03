Flower festival on MDU campus

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 2

A spring festival featuring fascinating flowers, titled ‘Rang Bahaar’ was celebrated on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak on Wednesday.

The MDU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Rajbir Singh, and the Vice-Chancellor of Maharana Pratap Horticulture University, Karnal, Prof Samar Singh, inaugurated the festival.

Folk musicians, including a traditional ‘been’ party of Haryana, mesmerised the spectators during the event.

Various competitions related to flower arrangements, display of flower items, selfie and rangoli contests were organised.

Prof Samar Singh underlined the importance of floriculture as a career option. The convener of the programme, Prof Vineeta Hooda, head of the department of botany, proposed the vote of thanks.