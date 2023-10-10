Fluctuation in temperature may delay harvesting of late-planted paddy varieties

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 9

Sudden fluctuation in temperature may delay harvesting of basmati and late-planted paddy varieties of parmal. Agricultural experts consider the temperature fluctuation increases the incidences of pest and diseases, which may further affect the crop yield.

As per the experts, 25°C to 35°C is the ideal range of temperature for seed setting in paddy crops till mid October. But during last week, maximum and minimum temperatures suddenly dip by 5 to 6°C, which is a cause for concern for farmers and agriculture experts.

“Early onset of winter with sudden fluctuation of temperature during last week may adversely affect the paddy crop with delayed maturity by about a week, poor setting of seeds, which may also result in poor crop yield, particularly in late transplanted areas and late maturity varieties of paddy,” said Dr Virender Singh Lather, former principal scientist, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

He maintained that farmers were advised to maintain proper moisture in the crop to avoid the adverse effect of low temperature in the crop.

Dr Ritesh Sharma, principal scientist, Basmati Export Development Foundation (BEDF) under the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said fluctuation in temperature increases the risk of insects, pests and disease infestation, which may reduce the yield.

“We observed fluctuation in temperature, which may affect the quality of basmati or late sown PR varieties. It may also delay the harvesting,” he added. He also advised the farmers to monitor their fields regularly. If they find any occurrence of diseases or attack of insects, they must consult agricultural experts.

