Flying squad seals unlicensed medicine godown in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, March 12
A team of the CM flying squad raided an unauthorised godown of medicines in Gandhi Nagar area of Yamunanagar and later sealed it.
According to information, the CM Flying Squad got a tip-off, based on which it raided the godown (a house) in Gandhi Nagar area last night.
The team found that a huge quantity of medicines was stored in the godown.
However, when the team asked the owner of the godown to produce a licence of the premises, he reportedly failed to give any licence to the team.
The owner of the godown runs a medical store in the area. Besides the store, he allegedly stored huge quantities of medicines in the unauthorised godown.
Sources said according to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, it is mandatory to take a drug licence of the place where medicines are kept/stored.
Inspector Dinesh Sharma of the CM Flying Squad said the godown had been sealed.
He said the authorities of the Food and Drugs Administration Department, Yamunanagar, had been informed about the raid and further action would be taken by them.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...