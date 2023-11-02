 FMDA likely to have 40 per cent share in civic development soon : The Tribune India

FMDA likely to have 40 per cent share in civic development soon

Officials at an STP that was recently upgraded by the FMDA.



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 1

The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), which was set up about two years ago to accelerate the pace of infrastructure development, is set to get a share of around 40 per cent in the civic works of the city, according to sources.

Sources claim around 133 sq km area out of about 343 sq km that comes under the municipal limits has been transferred or is under process to be handed over from the Municipal Corporation (MC) to the FMDA.

Besides, the authority plans to spend Rs 977 crore on the rejuvenation of sewage system in the city. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had recently announced that major projects in the city would be handed over to the FMDA. The latter is now expected to execute a plan for laying new sewage lines and better road infrastructure in the city.

The existing sewage line, which was laid about 43 years ago, has been lying damaged and often gets clogged, leading to poor civic conditions in several parts of the city, say officials.

Announcing a budget of Rs 878.23 crore for the FMDA for the next year, the CM had directed the FMDA to work on a new ‘Master Development Plan’ to ensure adequate infrastructure by 2031.

It is claimed that the FMDA has been authorised to work on the plan to increase the bulk water supply availability from 330 MLD to 450 MLD after the construction of 12 new Ranney wells. The FMDA has also been given the project to set up new sewage treatment plants (STPs) worth Rs 1,550 crore to raise the sewage treatment capacity to 630 MLD.

It is also learnt that the FMDA’s role in operating the city bus service is going to be strengthened with the allocation of 50 new CNG buses during the current financial year.

The state government has also decided to hand over the re-construction of the Nahar Singh Cricket stadium. The renovation project, which was initially taken up by the MC, has been pending for the past four years. “The local civic body has failed to complete many projects,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

The FMDA is expected to focus on major development works while small-scale development works will be looked after by the MC and other departments, says District Public Relations Officer Rakesh Gautam.

New projects on anvil

  • The CM recently announced a budget of Rs 878.23 crore for the FMDA for the next year
  • It is reportedly planning to spend Rs 977 crore to revamp sewage system in the city
  • It has been authorised to work on plan to increase bulk water supply availability from 330 MLD to 450 MLD
  • It has also been allocated 50 new CNG buses and the project to re-construct the Nahar Singh Cricket stadium

