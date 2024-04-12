FMDA outlines Faridabad development blueprint, seeks Rs 1.5K cr for projects

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 11

The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has sought a budget of Rs 1,500 crore for various development projects during the current financial period. It has been disclosed that Rs 296 crore was spent on approximately 40 km of road projects in the past two years.

Sources indicate that the authority intends to undertake or complete projects related to roads, sewage, water supply and stormwater drainage in the city, requiring funds amounting to Rs 1,500 crore. Established in 2021, the FMDA has been entrusted with major development projects in this industrial hub. Although a budget of Rs 1,500 crore has been requested, approval from the government is pending, according to sources.

Plan for road infra While a total of Rs 200 crore has been spent on roads in the past two years, Rs 96 crore was utilised for road projects in the 2022-23 financial year. This budget increased to Rs 200 crore in 2023-24, as per administration sources.

Having constructed 40 km of roads in the past two years, the agency plans to build another 35 to 40 km of roads by March 31, 2025, according to officials.

The FMDA had also embarked on several other initiatives, including sewage line cleaning costing Rs 25 crore and the construction of 12 new Ranney wells at a cost of Rs 215 crore, among other projects.

While a total of Rs 200 crore has been spent on roads in the past two years, Rs 96 crore was utilised for road projects in the 2022-23 financial year. This budget increased to Rs 200 crore in 2023-24, as per administration sources. Despite a total sanction of

Rs 800 crore last year, the FMDA embarked on several other initiatives, including sewage line cleaning costing Rs 25 crore and the construction of 12 new Ranney wells at a cost of Rs 215 crore, among other projects.

Having constructed 40 km of roads in the past two years, the agency plans to build another 35 to 40 km of roads by March 31, 2025, according to officials.

An official said fresh tenders have been issued for the construction of a 15-km road in the city. Notably, all roads in the Greater Faridabad area are being built with bitumen, rather than RMC (Ready Mix Concrete) as previously done in various parts of the city. RMC is said to consume more time and money, according to an official.

The FMDA has been entrusted with the majority of major projects, such as the East-West Connectivity project and the Nahar Singh International Stadium project, which involve funds exceeding Rs 100 crore.

However, Varun Sheokand, a resident, has raised concerns about the quality of some works, lodging a complaint alleging poor quality in the road connecting YMCA Chowk to the Bypass road. A probe into the matter has been requested.

Ramesh Bagri, Superintending Engineer of FMDA, emphasised that with the expected increase in the budget for civic infrastructure, including roads, maintaining quality remains a top priority for the authority. He mentioned that the complaint regarding the road was under investigation.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad