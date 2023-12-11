FMDA seeks IIT’s help to tackle water shortage

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, December 10

Keeping in view the development plan for the year 2031, the Faridabad Metro Development Authority (FMDA) has submitted a proposal to IIT-Delhi, seeking a detailed study of the demand and supply of drinking water and sewer network in the city.

Short supply The city is supplied around 350 million litres per day (MLD) of water against the demand of over 450 MLD

“The study will help in tackling the problem of shortage of drinking water and sewer network in the city as per the development plan for 2031. A detailed study will ensure that the problem comes under control in the near future, keeping in view the rising population,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Around 70 per cent of the water supplied to the city originates from 22 Ranney wells near the banks of the Yamuna, the city witnesses water scarcity, especially during summers. The city is supplied around 350 million litres per day (MLD) of water while the demand is over 450 MLD.

According to sources in the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad (MCF), though it spends around Rs 120 crore on water supply each year, it is forced to use tankers to meet the deficit. “Due to a depletion in the underground water resources, the city is placed in the ‘dark’ zone, and Ranney wells in the Yamuna river are not enough to meet the high demand,” said an MCF official.

Yogesh Dhingra, former MCF member, said residents of several densely populated colonies have been facing the problem of choked drains.

