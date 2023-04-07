Focus on doubling farmers' income, says agri expert

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 6

Dr Gurbachan Singh, chairman of the task force constituted for the preparation of the Kisan Kalyan Niti (Farmers Welfare Policy) with vision 2047, said they were preparing the policy for the farmers’ welfare, for which they had been holding meetings with different stakeholders.

“With Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s vision of a happy farmer, the Haryana Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran has formed this task force to formulate policy. We have been given a time of four months for it. So far, three meetings have been held with different stakeholders to analyse the current support system, present agriculture scenario, marketing system and other aspects of agriculture and its allied services. We will hold two to three more meetings with farmers, industrialists and other stakeholders before submitting our report,” said Dr Singh, and former chairperson, Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB), while interacting with The Tribune in the city.

Dr Singh, who had earlier served as the director of the Central Soil Salinity Research Institute (CSSRI), and Agriculture Commissioner, Government of India, said, “Our focus is on ensuring a regular and double income to the farmers in practical ways. Besides, our emphasis is on linking farmers to the market to sell their produce at higher prices by streamlining the marketing system with the involvement of private sectors and industries,” he added.

Dr Singh further said the declining trend of the water table was also a challenge. “Measures will be taken by which, simultaneously, water can be conserved and soil can be rejuvenated. Residue should be managed in an eco-friendly way at the individual farmers’ level,” he added.