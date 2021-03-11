Focus on quality of products: Union Commerce and Industries Minister Som Prakash

Jhajjar, May 4
Union Commerce and Industries Minister Som Prakash today visited Footwear Park and Skill Development Centre in Bahadurgarh town here. He interacted with industrialists over the total production of footwear, exports and other issues being faced by them.
Later, the minister, while addressing the industrialists, said the Union Government had taken several steps to make the country self-reliant.
“Entrepreneurs should focus on ensuring good quality of their products. Quality is important in the international market. To meet the needs of the country, it is also necessary to keep the price of the product low, so that the poor do not face any issue in buying the products,” he said.
