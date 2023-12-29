Fog reduces visibility; trains, buses running behind schedule

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 28

Dense to very dense fog prevailed in most of the region disturbing the normal flow of traffic on the roads today. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that fog is likely to prevail across the entire state for the next couple of days.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Bhiwani was 7.1°C today while the maximum temperature was recorded in Narnaul at 23.3°C. The IMD stated that the minimum temperature is likely to remain 7-8°C in the region in the next few days.

Bus and train services were hit due to the fog in the morning. The fog reduced visibility to just a few metres. A number of trains arrived behind schedule at the Hisar railway junction today. These include Amritsar-Hisar express (14654) which was late by about two hours, Bikaner –Hisar express (14897) late by 49 minutes, Hisar express (14316) late by one hour and 53 minutes, Bathinda-Jaipur express and Gorakhdham express which was late by seven hours and 46 minutes.

According to reports, about 50 buses of Haryana Roadways running between Hisar and Chandigarh, Gurugram and Delhi arrived late in Hisar by about one to two hours.

However, agriculture experts said that the fog is good for the rabi crops, especially wheat.

