Foggy days: Safety measures planned on NH-44 in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 24

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated the process to ensure that all safety measures were being taken to bring down the number of accidents taking place on the National Highway-44 during foggy days. The process was initiated after the issue was raised by various stakeholders during a monthly meeting of the district road safety committee.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said, “Within a week, the NHAI took several speed-calming measures, closed various illegal entry points on the highway and installed reflective signboards and tapes at critical points. Streetlights are also being checked regularly. Last week, I told the NHAI officials to ensure that all safety measures were in place to prevent accidents on the highway during foggy days.”

To avoid accidents occurring due to the overspeeding of vehicles, the NHAI has taken several speed-calming measures and installed blinkers, added Yadav.

The DC also appealed to the commuters to follow traffic rules and avoid the use of mobile phones while driving. He said commuters should not drink and drive and must limit the speed of their vehicles. In the last few years, several accidents have take place on the NH-44 in winter season, especially during foggy days.