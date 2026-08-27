Folk literature reflects society’s identity & values: Kurukshetra University VC

The Department of Hindi, Kurukshetra University, in collaboration with Sahitya Akademi, Ministry of Culture, New Delhi, organised a national seminar on ‘Various Dimensions of Folk Literature and Culture’ at the Senate Hall.

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On the occasion, Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said that folk literature and culture were a living reflection of the identity, collective memory and values of any society. He stressed the need for systematic documentation of folk literature, noting that a substantial part of this cultural heritage had never been written down and had survived through oral traditions passed from one generation to another.

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The Vice-Chancellor said folk literature was not confined to villages; rather, it represented the collective experiences, emotions, expressions and sensibilities of the people.

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The VC highlighted the role of Kurukshetra University in preserving Haryana’s folk art and culture through the Dharohar Haryana Museum and the state-level Ratnawali Festival.

The university had also introduced programmes such as BA with Bhagavad Gita, PG Diploma in Bhagavad Gita and MA in Hindu Studies to integrate Indian knowledge traditions with contemporary education.

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The chief guest, Sahitya Akademi president Madhav Kaushik, described folk literature as the foundation of human values. He said folk singers, storytellers and performers had played a significant role in shaping Indian civilisation and culture by preserving and transmitting literary traditions orally across generations.

Kaushik announced that he would donate 200 books to the proposed Folk Literature and Culture Research Centre at the Department of Hindi, Kurukshetra University. He also acknowledged the contribution of Lal Chand Gupta Mangal to literary activities associated with Sahitya Akademi.

The keynote speaker, former Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Arts, Kurukshetra University, Lal Chand Gupta Mangal, said research on folk literature needed fresh perspectives. He also pointed out that Haryana’s cultural identity extended beyond its present administrative boundaries and had historical and cultural links with parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, the Braj region, Delhi and neighbouring areas.