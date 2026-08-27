DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Folk literature reflects society’s identity & values: Kurukshetra University VC

Folk literature reflects society’s identity & values: Kurukshetra University VC

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:04 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Kurukshetra University.
Advertisement

The Department of Hindi, Kurukshetra University, in collaboration with Sahitya Akademi, Ministry of Culture, New Delhi, organised a national seminar on ‘Various Dimensions of Folk Literature and Culture’ at the Senate Hall.

Advertisement

On the occasion, Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said that folk literature and culture were a living reflection of the identity, collective memory and values of any society. He stressed the need for systematic documentation of folk literature, noting that a substantial part of this cultural heritage had never been written down and had survived through oral traditions passed from one generation to another.

Advertisement

The Vice-Chancellor said folk literature was not confined to villages; rather, it represented the collective experiences, emotions, expressions and sensibilities of the people.

Advertisement

The VC highlighted the role of Kurukshetra University in preserving Haryana’s folk art and culture through the Dharohar Haryana Museum and the state-level Ratnawali Festival.

The university had also introduced programmes such as BA with Bhagavad Gita, PG Diploma in Bhagavad Gita and MA in Hindu Studies to integrate Indian knowledge traditions with contemporary education.

Advertisement

The chief guest, Sahitya Akademi president Madhav Kaushik, described folk literature as the foundation of human values. He said folk singers, storytellers and performers had played a significant role in shaping Indian civilisation and culture by preserving and transmitting literary traditions orally across generations.

Kaushik announced that he would donate 200 books to the proposed Folk Literature and Culture Research Centre at the Department of Hindi, Kurukshetra University. He also acknowledged the contribution of Lal Chand Gupta Mangal to literary activities associated with Sahitya Akademi.

The keynote speaker, former Dean of the Faculty of Languages and Arts, Kurukshetra University, Lal Chand Gupta Mangal, said research on folk literature needed fresh perspectives. He also pointed out that Haryana’s cultural identity extended beyond its present administrative boundaries and had historical and cultural links with parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, the Braj region, Delhi and neighbouring areas.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts