Follow norms, Rohtak MC to commercial property owners

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 17

The Rohtak Municipal Corporation has categorically told the owners/managers of commercial properties in the city to ensure the observance of building norms within a week, failing which legal action would be taken against them.

Notices have been issued to 83 persons who own or manage commercial property like hotels, hospitals, coaching centres, paying guest accomodations etc. for the violation of norms.

Of the 83 persons, 46 appeared at a personal hearing session held by Municipal Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata today. The building plans, property tax dues, fire NOC and parking space provision of their commercial buildings were checked, and most of them were found violating the said norms.

“The property owners/managers, not following the prescribed norms, have been told to ensure compliance with the norms within a week, failing which legal action will be taken against them under the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, and the Haryana Building Code, 2017,” said the commissioner.

He warned the property owners that the fire NOC of their buildings would be cancelled, and that banks and insurance companies had been told to take action against them.

The 37 building owners who did not turn up for the hearing have been told to appear at the municipal commissioner’s office at 11 am on January 18, failing which the process to seal their buildings would be initiated.