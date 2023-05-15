Follow re-employment norms, departments told

Rohtak, May 14
The government has told its administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure the compliance of guidelines for re-employment, stating that some departments were not doing so.
“It has come to notice that guidelines regarding re-employment after retirement are not being followed. Consequently, various complaints have been received in this department and on the Chief Minister Window portal in this respect. Keeping in view the importance of the matter, all administrative secretaries and heads of the departments are requested to ensure its compliance,” said a communiqué by the Human Resources Department at the Chief Secretary office to the officials concerned recently.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM
Observers to submit report | Name may be announced today
Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule
Month-long campaign to start with PM’s mega rally on May 30
Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM
Says EU must step in Indo-Pacific, cites supply chain const...
Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief
1986-batch IPS officer to head probe agency for two years