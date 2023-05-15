Follow re-employment norms, departments told

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 14

The government has told its administrative secretaries, heads of departments, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to ensure the compliance of guidelines for re-employment, stating that some departments were not doing so.

“It has come to notice that guidelines regarding re-employment after retirement are not being followed. Consequently, various complaints have been received in this department and on the Chief Minister Window portal in this respect. Keeping in view the importance of the matter, all administrative secretaries and heads of the departments are requested to ensure its compliance,” said a communiqué by the Human Resources Department at the Chief Secretary office to the officials concerned recently.