Follow teachings of Gurus to make India a developed nation by 2047: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said the state government is committed to preserving and promoting the country’s rich cultural heritage and guru parampara, while also taking the teachings of the Sikh Gurus to every section of society.

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He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a two-day state-level Baisakhi Mahotsav 2026 at the KDB Mela Ground in Kurukshetra.

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The CM also flagged off men’s and women’s dangal competitions and formally launched the kite-flying contest by flying a kite. He later inspected the Haryana Heritage Pavilion, which highlights Haryanvi culture. A series of cultural programmes and competitions is being held during the two-day event.

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The CM said, “The country is moving towards a new era, and to achieve the target of making India a developed country by 2047, we have to adopt the Gurus’ teachings- unity, dedication, service and hard work- in our lives. We all have to work together to build an inclusive society where all citizens have equal opportunities, there is no discrimination and every individual can live with dignity.”

He further said the development must go hand in hand while staying connected to our roots, preserving culture and acquainting future generations with the nation’s glorious history.

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“The Baisakhi festival inspires us to connect with nature, respect for labourers and celebrate prosperity. The day of Baisakhi also contains a very important chapter of our history,” the CM added.

Saini also recalled the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, stating that the brutal killing of innocent people by the British marked a painful chapter in India’s history. He said the sacrifice of the martyrs gave new momentum to the freedom struggle and strengthened the spirit of independence among the people.

He further said to fulfill a long-pending demand, the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee was constituted by the Haryana government. A Sikh museum will also be developed in Kurukshetra, in which the Sikh history, culture and contribution of the Sikh Gurus will be showcased.

“Kurukshetra is known as the land of Dharma and Karma. Haryana has a strong relationship with Sikh history and the Gurus. People of Haryana have always followed the teachings of Sikh Gurus and participated in their struggles. Under the Chief Minister Tirth Darshan Scheme, a train will be sent from Kurukshetra to Shri Nanded Sahib on May 5. Earlier, on March 28, more than 700 devotees were sent by train from Ambala to visit Ayodhya Dham,” the CM said.