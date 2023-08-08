Following recent violence, Haryana transfers Nuh DSP

Chandigarh, August 8
The Haryana government has issued an order to transfer from Nuh a police officer in the rank of deputy superintendent.
According to the order issued on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Jai Prakash has been transferred. He will take up a posting as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Police Headquarters) in Panchkula.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (Siwani) in Bhiwani district Mukesh Kumar will take over from Prakash.
Earlier, Superintendent of Police Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar were transferred from Nuh.
Singla was on leave when communal clashes broke out in the district.
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram and other places.
Singla has been posted as the Superintendent of Police, Bhiwani.
Narendra Bijarniya, who was holding additional charge in Singla's absence, took over as the new Nuh Superintendent of Police, according to a government order issued on August 3.
Panwar was replaced by Dhirendra Khadgata.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament
Harmanpreet Singh scores twice
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus