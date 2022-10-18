Following Saturday's clash, Gurugram varsity authorities write to Nigerian Embassy, assure of students’ safety

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 18

As parents and families of Nigerian students have been left worried after their clash with local students in GD Goenka University here, the varsity authorities have written to Nigerian Embassy assuring their safety. Brushing aside rumours of campus being unsafe or Nigerian students being forced to flee, the university authorities in a letter shot to the Embassy has assured them of safety and security of these students.

“Obviously the parents of these students back home are worried and we cannot communicate with each of them so we have written to their embassy highlighting how we are dealing with the issue in most apt way. We have also reassured them about safety of these students. While some had temporarily left campus that day, they are back now,” said University Registrar Dr Dhirender Parihar.

While police is investigating cross FIRs by both student groups, university has suspended 22 students, including Nigerians, who were caught fighting on CCTV.

“We are calling parents and conducting a through enquiry. The instigators will be expelled,” added Parihar.

University has meanwhile rubbished claims of campus being shut owing to clash, saying it has proceeded on annual Diwali break.It was on Saturday that local students clashed with Nigerian students on football field, which left six injured.

