Food & Civil Supplies Department inspector booked in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 11

An inspector of Food and Civil Supplies Department and one other person have been booked allegedly for making bogus BPL cards and siphoning of ration of the beneficiaries. The accused have been identified as Davinder Mann, an inspector of the department, and Vikas.

The FIR has been registered on the complainant of the AFSO Ravinder Kumar. An inquiry was conducted by the department on a complaint. The inquiry found that as many as 110 bogus BPL cards were made.

“We have registered a case against the inspector and one other,” said Gurvinder Singh, SHO of Sector 32/33. —