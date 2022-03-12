Food & Civil Supplies Department inspector booked in Karnal

Karnal, March 11
An inspector of Food and Civil Supplies Department and one other person have been booked allegedly for making bogus BPL cards and siphoning of ration of the beneficiaries. The accused have been identified as Davinder Mann, an inspector of the department, and Vikas.
The FIR has been registered on the complainant of the AFSO Ravinder Kumar. An inquiry was conducted by the department on a complaint. The inquiry found that as many as 110 bogus BPL cards were made.
“We have registered a case against the inspector and one other,” said Gurvinder Singh, SHO of Sector 32/33. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K
The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...
7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi
13 fire tenders rushed to the site
Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Speculative, may create panic: Govt
Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab
Oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr
US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands
An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...