icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Food & Civil Supplies Dept seizes 16 LPG cylinders in Mahendragarh

Food & Civil Supplies Dept seizes 16 LPG cylinders in Mahendragarh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Narnaul, Updated At : 04:00 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Officials seize LPG cylinders during a raid in the Kanina area of Mahendragarh district on Thursday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Sixteen domestic LPG cylinders were seized in multiple raids conducted at different places by teams of the Food and Civil Supplies Department in Mahendragarh district on Thursday.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Capt Manoj Kumar had instructed the officials

Advertisement

concerned to take strict action against illegal hoarding of domestic gas cylinders. Acting on a tip-off, a team seized eight cylinders in the Kanina area.

Advertisement

Assistant Food and Supplies Officer Arun Saini said special attention was being paid to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas in the district.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts