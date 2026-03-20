Food & Civil Supplies Dept seizes 16 LPG cylinders in Mahendragarh

Sixteen domestic LPG cylinders were seized in multiple raids conducted at different places by teams of the Food and Civil Supplies Department in Mahendragarh district on Thursday.

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Deputy Commissioner Capt Manoj Kumar had instructed the officials

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concerned to take strict action against illegal hoarding of domestic gas cylinders. Acting on a tip-off, a team seized eight cylinders in the Kanina area.

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Assistant Food and Supplies Officer Arun Saini said special attention was being paid to ensure uninterrupted supply of gas in the district.