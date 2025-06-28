Food & Civil Supplies Minister orders suspension of inspector over ‘irregularities’ in wheat godown

Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajesh Nagar has directed to suspend an inspector of the department over alleged poor storage conditions, tampered wheat sacks, and potential misappropriation of public food stock. He also ordered a full-scale investigation and instructed the District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) to begin video-documented inspection of every sack.

The inspector, identified as Ashok Sharma, was in-charge of the Kunjpura godown, where the wheat stock was stored. This action was taken after the minister found several irregularities during a surprise visit at the godown on Friday evening.

“We received a complaint, after which I came here to check the stock. Action would be taken if found guilty,” the minister said.

“After the inspection, Minister Rajesh Nagar ordered the suspension of inspector Ashok Sharma. The inspection is ongoing, and a complete report will be submitted to the minister by the six-member committee within a couple of days,” said Anil Kumar, DFSC.

He maintained that wheat dispatches were being conducted from this godown. The minister initiated the inspection following a complaint that underweight bags were being stored there. “Every single sack will now be inspected and videographed,” the DFSC added.

The Kunjpura godown has previously been under scrutiny for similar irregularities. The latest complaint was filed by local activist Vikas Sharma, who alerted the CM’s office, after which the CM flying team inspected the godown.

The complainant, Vikas, alleged that thousands of wheat sacks were poorly stitched and underweight. He estimated that at least 4,400 sacks could be missing or tampered with.