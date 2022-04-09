Food, cultural expo in Gurugram from today

Gurugram, April 8
To provide a platform for the marketing of products of artisans and self-help groups (SHGs), Saras Mela, a food and cultural expo, will kickstart at Leisure Valley Grounds, Sector 29, Gurugram, from April 9.
Development and Panchayat Minister Devendra Singh Babli will be chief guest for the inauguration. The mela will continue till April 20.
Various products by artisans from across the state and SHGs will be displayed at the expo.
