Food inspector arrested for embezzlement

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 5

A team of STF and the anti-corruption bureau, Karnal unit, arrested an inspector of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affair Department who was wanted for alleged embezzlement of wheat worth Rs 2.4 crore. A cash reward of Rs 5,000 had been declared on his head by the bureau.

Kapil Dev was allegedly responsible for the rotting of around 6,000 quintals of wheat between 2019 and 2021 during his posting at Assandh. He was also accused of short supplying wheat to the FCI, said Inspector Sachin of the bureau.

