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Home / Haryana / Food testing bolstered in Haryana ahead of festive season

Food testing bolstered in Haryana ahead of festive season

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:31 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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With the festive season approaching, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has directed the authorities to step up sampling and intensify action against unsafe and substandard food.

Backed by a sharp rise in convictions, the expansion of scientific testing infrastructure, the strengthening of field manpower and district-level monitoring, the state government is pushing for a tougher and more consumer-centric food safety regime.

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Chairing the second meeting of the State Level Advisory Committee (SLAC) of the Food & Drugs Administration Department at the Haryana Civil Secretariat here today, Rastogi reviewed the progress made in strengthening Haryana’s food safety and consumer protection mechanism.

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The Chief Secretary stressed that ensuring safe and quality food for the public requires a coordinated, whole-of-government approach and called for stronger surveillance, inspections, scientific testing and enforcement across the food supply chain. With festive demand expected to increase the movement and sale of food products, he specifically stressed the need to step up sampling during the ensuing festive season.

He said food safety was not the responsibility of a single department and required coordinated action by all concerned government agencies to protect consumers effectively.

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Health and Family Welfare Additional Chief Secretary Dr Sumita Misra, while detailing the steps taken by the state, said Haryana’s strategy was focused on a clear objective to detect unsafe food faster, strengthen scientific testing, improve field inspections and enforcement, and ensure greater accountability among food business operators.

Officials said the convictions in food safety cases had increased from 47 in 2023-24 to 111 in 2025-26, reflecting intensified surveillance, inspections, sampling and prosecution of non-compliant food business operators.

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