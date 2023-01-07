Foot overbridges must to avoid mishaps

THE failure of the district administration to provide adequate civic infrastructure, including foot over bridges, has been a cause of concern here. The absence of the bridges over two canals in the city has led to several mishaps. Recently, a 12-year-old girl slipped into one of the canals while she was trying to cross it walking on drain pipes. AK Gaur, Faridabad
Damaged roads bane of commuters
DESPITE being one of the premium cities of Haryana, Gurugram has been a victim of tattered roads. Every day, commuters are faced with challenges due to the poor condition of roads. Several accidents have taken place in the recent past where people lost their lives. The problem is prominent in Palam Vihar, but the local authorities are least concerned. Suresh Yadav, Gurugram
Chunk of land turns into open garbage dump in Ambala
A prime chunk of land in Ambala City on the Hisar road has turned into an open garbage dump. The authorities or the private owner of the land must use it for construction or infrastructural development. The unattended land might become a breeding ground for deadly diseases, therefore the authorities concerned must provide a solution for the problem. Gian P Kansal, Ambala city
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
