Footfall at Surajkund mela falls

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 25

Soaring day temperature has hit the footfall in the ongoing Crafts Mela at Surajkund here. The international event is being held on a delayed schedule due to the impact of the Covid pandemic against the regular period in the first fortnight of February.

“Though a week has gone, the number of visitors has been less than one-fourth of the strength seen in the corresponding period in 2020 when the mela was held last time,” say sources in the district administration.

Claiming that the decision to hold the mela on a delayed schedule seems to have gone wrong in view of the adverse conditions, an official on the condition of anonymity said that issues like the ongoing school examinations and the pandemic threat had also been ignored.

As the day temperatures have tended to rise up to 39°C since the mela’s start on March 19, he said that it becomes intolerable to roam around or shop here.

“I have not seen such a poor response to the mela in terms of visitors in the past several years which is perhaps due to inclement weather,” said a stall owner from West Bengal. He said he might not be able to recover the expenses that he incurred in coming here.

A craftsperson from Himachal said that the ideal time of holding the mela is February when the weather is neither too cold nor hot.

The number of visitors to the mela this time may not reach even one-third of the 12 lakh visitors in 2020, it is claimed. Parking rates of Rs 150 per vehicle (four-wheeler) for four hours is too much and a deterrent,” says Varun Sheokand, a resident.

Rajesh Joon, Nodal Officer, Crafts Mela, admits that the flow of visitors has been low due to hot weather. He said footfall might increase considerably on weekends and in the evenings. The mela, which began on March 19, will continue till April 4.

With as many as 1,183 working huts, it has over 55 commercial stalls. Entry ticket per person costs Rs 120 (weekdays) and Rs 180 (weekends). It remains open between 12 noon to 9.30 pm daily.