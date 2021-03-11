For 2 yrs, students attend classes under tin shed in Jhajjar school

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, April 26

Students of Government Primary School at Kanungo Mohalla in Jhajjar have been studying under a tin shed for the past over two years. A grant of Rs 85 lakh was sanctioned for a new building over eight months ago, but the process to construct the building is yet to be initiated.

New building promised The old building of the school was demolished in September 2019 after being declared unsafe. Local MLA Geeta Bhukkal raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha for the construction of a new building, following which govt promised action in this regard

The old building of the school was demolished in September 2019 after being declared unsafe.

The school has, at present, a total of 140 students. Classes I to IV are conducted under the tin-shed by doing make-shift partitions, while Class V is held in the courtyard. Though two coolers have been placed under the tin shed, these are proving insufficient for the students to brave this scorching heat.

The school has two teachers, including a head, who take all the classes. The mid-day meal too is prepared under the tin shed and the students eat it by sitting under the trees on the premises.

Sources said parents had called on local MLA Geeta Bhukkal who raised the issue in the Vidhan Sabha to mount pressure on the state government for the construction of a new building. Thereafter, the government sanctioned the fund for the building.

“We have requested the higher authorities many times to construct a new building of the school at the earliest so that students can study in proper classrooms,” said Umesh Kumar, the school head.

Admitting that the strength of the school is declining due to being run without building, he said that 60 per cent of the children in the school belonged to migrant labourers, while 40 per cent were locals. MLA Geeta Bhukkal said she was persistently exerting pressure on the government to initiate the construction of the building as early as possible. The government too had assured her in this regard, she added.

Diljit Singh, District Elementary Education Officer, said the process to float a tender for the construction of the building was underway.