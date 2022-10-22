For BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi, political legacy at stake in Adampur byelection

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 21

For 29-year-old BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi — who will be in electoral battleground for the second time — a win is crucial to carry on the political legacy of his grandfather, former Chief Minister (CM) Bhajan Lal, from Adampur in the forthcoming bypoll.

Will continue to Support them We have supported this family since 1968 and will continue to stand with them. Mohinder Singh, a panch of Adampur village Things have changed now Things have changed a lot. Earlier, residents used to favour Bhajan Lal ‘s family. Let’s see how things fare this time. Ravi, Adampur

Adampur residents have entrusted members of Bhavya’s family to represent the constituency 15 times in the last five decades. His grandfather Bhajan Lal, grandmother Jasma Devi, father Kuldeep Bishnoi and mother Renuka had represented the constituency.

Bhavya, who had contested the General Election in 2019 from Hisar constituency on the Congress ticket, had finished third behind the winner Brijendra Singh of the BJP and INLD’s Dushyant Chautala. Bhavya had trailed by 23,227 votes from the Adampur Assembly segment in the Lok Sabha election.

The bypoll is being conducted from Adampur after Kuldeep’s resignation. Kuldeep, who is known for unpredictable decisions, sprang up a surprise when he voted for the BJP-backed candidate Kartikeya Sharma in the Rajya Sabha polls earlier this year, which resulted in his resignation from Assembly. Political experts say Kuldeep and his family were desperate to launch Bhavya in politics. Experts add that Kuldeep has defected to the BJP with a wish to get his son elected from Adampur Assembly segment.

Now, Bhavya’s parents, Kuldeep Bishnoi and mother Renuka, are leaving no stone unturned in an attempt to ensure his victory in their pocket-borough. Mohinder Singh, a panch of Adampur village said Bhavya, who is an Oxford graduate, is a simple lad who talks positively. “It is a good decision that Kuldeep has joined the BJP. People here remember the tenure of Bhajan Lal as Chief Minister , and thus, are committed to his family”, he said.

When asked what they expected from Bhavya, he said people hoped that Adampur, which was facing neglect after Bhajan Lal was ousted from power, would get on the track of development. “We have supported this family since 1968 and again will continue to stand along with them,” he adds. However, a youth, Ravi, of Adampur village says Bhavya looks un-impressive as a politician. “Things have changed a lot in Adampur village. Earlier, residents used to favour Bhajan Lal’s family wholeheartedly. Let’s see how things shape up this time,” he said.