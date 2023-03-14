For gender test, pregnant women travel to UP

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 13

Pregnant women along with family members are travelling to UP for sex determination tests and illegal abortion, which, as per the officials of the Health Department, has become a big challenge for them. Touts being active among the vulnerable population and easy availability of test facilities are among the reasons such families to go to western UP for gender tests, said an official in the Health Department.

If the sources in the department are to be believed, pregnant women expecting their first or second child are more prone to visiting UP. Shamli, Saharanpur, and Meerut seem to be the most favoured places with a number of touts active in Karnal and nearby districts.

In the recent past, the health authorities have busted two pre-natal sex determination test rackets in UP.

“We are keeping a watch on all ultrasound centres in the district. Expecting women go to UP for sex determination tests and illegal abortion. Our team members conduct raids in Shamli, Saharanpur and Meerut areas. We got success in busting two sex determination centres in Shamli and Saharanpur in the recent past. Asha workers and ANMs have been directed to remain more vigilant in their areas to track the pregnancy of each expecting woman,” said Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon.

“Our special focus is on early registration as well tracking the pregnancy of those who have had a girl child earlier,” he added.

The health authorities complain of non-cooperation from their counterparts in UP. “Our team members go to UP to conduct raids, but we do not get desired cooperation from the health and police authorities,” said Dr Sharma.

The centres involved in sex determination tests and illegal abortion have deployed touts in different areas to focus on vulnerable families. These touts encourage willing families to get the sex-determination test conducted, he added.

The district has witnessed a dip in the sex ratio to 903 girls per 1,000 boys in 2022 from 907:1,000 in 2021. It was 909:1,000 in 2020, indicating a downfall in the sex ratio.