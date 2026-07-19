The visit of PM Narendra Modi to Jind in Haryana carries several significant political and governance implications for CM Nayab Singh Saini. The PM’s endorsement of Saini, describing him as “popular and energetic”, has come as a validation for the CM, who has been working to strengthen his position after returning to power in the state in 2024.

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Modi’s praise suggests that the BJP views Saini more than a transitional leader. The PM said the state government was doing excellent work for the youth, farmers and women.

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Saini succeeded the powerful Manohar Lal Khattar, who governed the state for over nine years. The BJP replaced Khattar with Saini in 2024, ahead of the Assembly polls.

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However, despite moving to the Centre, Khattar continues to hold sway in state politics and governance. As MP from Karnal, and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Khattar remains closely connected with Haryana.

Political observers feel that Khattar’s move to intervene and resolve the agitation by the residents of Chanot village in Hansi district over getting water from the Bhakra pipeline, just two days before Modi’s arrival, indicated that he still calls the shots. Khattar, who visited Hisar to condole the death of RSS leader Nand Kishore Goenka — father of Zee group owner Subhash Chandra — halted in Hansi, and within a few minutes, ended the over 60-day Chanot deadlock.

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The CM had refused the demand of the villagers, saying that there was no provision to allow connection in the line for any village. Khattar, on the other hand, offered a 4-inch T- connection for the village, which satisfied the protesters and the dharna was lifted.

The political observers said while Khattar’s Haryana connection is justified, his intervention ‘downsizes’ Saini. The incident drew a reaction, especially on social media, where Saini was criticised for not resolving the issue.

Thus, the PM’s praise has given Saini the much-needed breather. “After nearly two years in office, and leading the party to its third victory in the Assembly polls, matters a lot for Saini. The PM’s appreciation of his working style is reflective of the mood of state party workers, who find it more comfortable to be with Saini as Khattar deals with workers in his own style,” said a BJP leader in Hisar.

Besides, the BJP leader commented, the decision of the BJP to rope in Saini in campaigns in Punjab also indicated that he has been gaining acceptance in the OBC section in Punjab.

“However, a well-defined task is now cut out for Saini — to cement his position and keep the central leadership, including Khattar, in good humour,” said another party leader.