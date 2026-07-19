DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / For Haryana CM Saini, Modi's praise couldn’t have come at a better time

For Haryana CM Saini, Modi's praise couldn’t have come at a better time

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:49 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PM Narendra Modi with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini. Tribune file photo
Advertisement

The visit of PM Narendra Modi to Jind in Haryana carries several significant political and governance implications for CM Nayab Singh Saini. The PM’s endorsement of Saini, describing him as “popular and energetic”, has come as a validation for the CM, who has been working to strengthen his position after returning to power in the state in 2024.

Advertisement

Modi’s praise suggests that the BJP views Saini more than a transitional leader. The PM said the state government was doing excellent work for the youth, farmers and women.

Advertisement

Saini succeeded the powerful Manohar Lal Khattar, who governed the state for over nine years. The BJP replaced Khattar with Saini in 2024, ahead of the Assembly polls.

Advertisement

However, despite moving to the Centre, Khattar continues to hold sway in state politics and governance. As MP from Karnal, and Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Khattar remains closely connected with Haryana.

Political observers feel that Khattar’s move to intervene and resolve the agitation by the residents of Chanot village in Hansi district over getting water from the Bhakra pipeline, just two days before Modi’s arrival, indicated that he still calls the shots. Khattar, who visited Hisar to condole the death of RSS leader Nand Kishore Goenka — father of Zee group owner Subhash Chandra — halted in Hansi, and within a few minutes, ended the over 60-day Chanot deadlock.

Advertisement

The CM had refused the demand of the villagers, saying that there was no provision to allow connection in the line for any village. Khattar, on the other hand, offered a 4-inch T- connection for the village, which satisfied the protesters and the dharna was lifted.

The political observers said while Khattar’s Haryana connection is justified, his intervention ‘downsizes’ Saini. The incident drew a reaction, especially on social media, where Saini was criticised for not resolving the issue.

Thus, the PM’s praise has given Saini the much-needed breather. “After nearly two years in office, and leading the party to its third victory in the Assembly polls, matters a lot for Saini. The PM’s appreciation of his working style is reflective of the mood of state party workers, who find it more comfortable to be with Saini as Khattar deals with workers in his own style,” said a BJP leader in Hisar.

Besides, the BJP leader commented, the decision of the BJP to rope in Saini in campaigns in Punjab also indicated that he has been gaining acceptance in the OBC section in Punjab.

“However, a well-defined task is now cut out for Saini — to cement his position and keep the central leadership, including Khattar, in good humour,” said another party leader.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts