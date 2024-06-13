For overstaying at govt house, HPS officer fined Rs 39.2 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 12

After IG Telecommunication Y Puran Kumar complained about police officers retaining government accommodation at a station despite transfers out of districts, HPS Aman Yadav has been imposed a penal rent of Rs 39.2 lakh.

Previously, a penalty of Rs 21.3 lakh was imposed on Yadav, who is posted as ACP Crime in Faridabad, for overstaying in government accommodation in Gurugram from October 3, 2022, to June 30, 2023. However, he did not vacate the house. The penalty was revised to Rs 39.2 lakh for overstaying from December 3, 2022 to February 29, 2024.

The communication to Yadav, dated April 9, issued by DCP (HQ) Gurugram, Deepak Gahlawat, stated, “It is therefore directed to vacate the above said government accommodation and deposit the penalty rent amount mentioned above in the government treasury under the appropriate head, under intimation to this office.”

Subsequently, Yadav submitted a representation seeking waiver of the penalty rent. The Commissioner of Police, Faridabad, wrote to DGP Haryana on June 6, stating that Rs 1 lakh had been deposited towards the penalty rent, and an amount of Rs 25,000 was deducted from his May salary.

“I have submitted a representation in this regard. It is an internal matter of the department,” said Yadav. He clarified that this was not a case of double house allotment.

IG Y Puran Kumar has been pursuing the matter of police officers retaining government accommodation even after their transfers. In one of the complaints to the DGP, he mentioned that it “is in violation of standing order No. 161/2020 dated 31.08.2020 issued by the office of DGP Haryana”. He has been seeking uniform application of standing orders across the state.

