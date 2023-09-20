For uninterrupted learning, govt plans to re-employ retired teachers

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 19

In order to provide uninterrupted studies, the state government has decided that teachers at government schools, who superannuated during the mid-session, will continue to work until the end of the academic session.

Sources said as per the terms and conditions of re-employment, the decision would be applicable to all teachers, including heads of government school, and would be made on the basis of several factors like workload and student-teacher ratio.

Re-employment shall be on a temporary basis and will be the prerogative of the government, stated a letter issued by the Additional Chief Secretary (School Education) to District Education Officers and District Elementary Education Officers today.

Confirming the decision, Diljit Singh, District Elementary Education Officer, Rohtak, said it would benefit students.

Meanwhile, Satpal Sindhu, president, Haryana School Lecturers Association, welcomed the move, saying that students would not have to face any interruption in studies due to the mid-term retirement of teachers. “Over 38,000 posts of teacher at government schools across the state are lying vacant. The government must fill these vacancies at the earliest to cope with the shortage of teachers,” he added.

