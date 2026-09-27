Forced to sell bajra below MSP: Haryana farmers

Bajra arrivals have started in mandis across Bhiwani and other bajra-growing districts of Haryana, but government procurement is yet to begin, forcing many farmers to sell their produce below the minimum support price (MSP).

Farmers said they had little choice but to turn to private buyers as procurement agencies had not started purchases. While the MSP for bajra has been fixed at Rs 2,900 per quintal, arhtiyas are currently offering between Rs 2,150 and Rs 2,300 per quintal, resulting in losses of nearly Rs 700 per quintal. Sombir, a farmer from Hetampura village in Bhiwani, said he brought his produce to the mandi because he lacked adequate storage space at home. He said traders were offering only Rs 2,300 per quintal despite the MSP being Rs 2,900.

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Bhiwani District Food and Supplies Controller Apar Tiwari said bajra arrivals had begun but government agencies were awaiting instructions from the state government before starting procurement. He said procurement was expected to commence from October 1.