‘Forced to work sans wages in Dubai, I had to beg for food’

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, January 5

Sarbjeet Singh (22), a hairdresser and resident of Raghuana village of Sirsa district, had a harrowing experience at the hands of immigration agents, when he was left in the lurch in Dubai and had to work without any wages for days on end, and even resort to begging.

Sarbjeet was duped by a network of agents of an immigration centre, who promised him a work visa in Dubai. However, he was sent to Dubai on a visitor visa, creating problems for him. Sent to Dubai on July 5, 2023, he returned to India on August 23, 2023.

Sarbjeet, who is a matriculate and belongs to a poor family, is now struggling to get back his money from the migration centre, even though he has got a case registered against them under the Immigration Act with the Sirsa police.

Talking to "The Tribune", Sarbjeet said he came to know that he was being sent on a visitor visa at the airport while scanning documents. “I called my agents, but they assured me that it would be converted into a work visa on reaching Dubai. However, after my arrival, I was taken to Sharjah and another town, where I was forced to work without wages for nearly 18 days. I had to resort to begging for many days after I used up all the money that I had taken with me,” he said.

Trouble started as soon as he, along with another youth from Ambala district, landed in Dubai. An agent, who identified himself as Harry, received them and took away their passports. "He forced me to wipe the floor for 18 days during my stay in Sharjah. Later, I was beaten up by his aides and dumped at an isolated place in Al Warqa, where I had to seek alms for food.”

Desperate, Sarbjeet kept requesting the agent to return his passport, which he finally did. "I then contacted my cousin in India, who arranged for a return ticket,” he said.

The investigating officer in the case, Madan Lal, said the police was investigating the case. According to the Sirsa police, there are around 100 immigration centres in Sirsa district, bordering Punjab.

