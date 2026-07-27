Foreign-based gangsters pose fresh law and order challenge in Haryana

Beyond the political sparring over alleged paper leaks and student protests, Haryana’s battle against organised crime has emerged as another major flashpoint between the BJP government and the Opposition. Foreign-based gangsters, extortion calls and frequent police encounters have kept the state’s law and order situation in the spotlight.

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The issue came into focus recently when Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, during a meeting with police officers at Madhuban in Karnal, directed strict legal action against those glorifying gangsters on social media.

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The directive came amid concerns over extortion and threats allegedly originating from overseas numbers, with prominent persons, including MLAs, being targeted by gangster networks.

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Despite several encounters with accused persons, organised crime remains a formidable challenge for the Haryana Police. Investigators say several gang leaders continue to operate from foreign countries, using technology, intermediaries and clandestine financial channels to run extortion and other criminal networks in the state.

The Special Task Force (STF) has intensified its operations against such gangs. “As many as 29 fugitive criminals and wanted gangsters have been brought back to Haryana from different countries over the past two years, including 12 during the current year alone. In addition, around 70 Red Corner Notices have been issued over the past three years against fugitives wanted in criminal cases registered in Haryana,” SSP, STF, Waseem Akram, said.

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“The 29 fugitive gangsters have been brought back to Haryana from different countries, which is the highest number of extraditions or deportations achieved by any government enforcement agency across the country. We even succeeded in bringing back a gangster from Georgia despite the absence of an extradition treaty with that country,” Akram added.

The STF has also targeted networks involved in procuring fake passports, often used by gangsters to flee abroad. As part of the crackdown, 32 cases relating to fraudulent passports have been registered.

Sources said preventing gangsters from escaping abroad was as important as tracking them after they left the country. “Financial transactions are often routed through hawala channels or other clandestine networks, making it even more difficult to track them,” the sources added.

The police are also monitoring prisons to prevent gangsters from operating their networks from behind bars, with particular attention on restricting mobile phone use inside jails.

At the same time, the STF is targeting the online glorification of gun culture and gangsterism. As many as 67 songs promoting gun culture have been removed from social media, with the exercise continuing. “Naming these gangs after a crime takes place or after encounters where associates of these gangsters are nabbed only gives them the publicity fuel they are seeking. It serves no purpose to highlight which gang a particular accused nabbed by the police belongs to. Once their names are out of circulation, they will die a slow death,” Rajshri Singh, Commissioner of Police, Jhajjar, said.

The issue has also given the Opposition political ammunition. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has repeatedly claimed that more than 80 gangs are active in Haryana and accused the government of failing to dismantle the networks.

The BJP government, however, maintains that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards organised crime.