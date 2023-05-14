 Foreign dreams of Kurukshetra youths shattered : The Tribune India

Foreign dreams of Kurukshetra youths shattered

Agent ‘dupes’ them of lakhs; were planning study, jobs abroad

Foreign dreams of Kurukshetra youths shattered

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 13

The dreams of four youths of going abroad to earn big bucks were shattered after a travel agent allegedly duped them in Kurukshetra.

The victims, Sahil and his cousin Shubham, and their friends Ajay and Purushottam (brothers), wanted to go abroad, for which they had allegedly given money to agent Firoz Khan, who used to live at a dargah with his family in Thaska Miraanji village.

While Sahil (21), Shubham (21) and Purushottam Dass (22) wanted to go to New Zealand, Ajay (21) had plans for Spain.

The victims had approached the special investigative team (SIT) formed by Home Minister Anil Vij to investigate cases related to immigration frauds, following which four separate cases were registered against Firoz at the Ismailabad police station under cheating charges. In one of the cases, a Chandigarh-based agent Parneet Gill has also been booked.

Ajay, who is pursuing BA, said, “I wanted to go to Spain for further studies and also to work there, so that I could get settled there and earn money for the marriage of our sister, but we have been duped by Firoz and a Chandigarh-based agent. Purushottam (21) is my brother and he wanted to go New Zealand. Purushottam studied till class XII. We have given them Rs 9 lakh, but now we are finding ourselves cheated.”

Cousins Sahil and Shubham, who studied till Class XII, said they wanted to go New Zealand for work, but lost their money.

Shubham Saini, a resident of Shergarh, said, “Firoz sought Rs 19 lakh for work permit, for which I gave him Rs 5.30 lakh in advance, while Sahil had given Rs 2 lakh in advance, but then he stopped taking our calls. We have small land holdings and it is getting tough for us. We came to know about the SIT to deal with such cases, so we approached it. We have requested the SIT to help us in recovering our money.”

SHO, Ismailabad police station, Kuldeep Singh, said, “Firoz used to send clients to a Chandigarh-based agent and got money in return. There was a similar cheating case against him in the past. Firoz is at large and efforts are being made to nab him.”

Superintendent of Police Kurukshetra Surinder Singh Bhoria said “Four separate cases have been registered on the basis of the complaints received. The matter is under investigation, the facts are being verified and action will be taken accordingly.”

Victims approached SIT

  • The victims had approached the special investigative team (SIT) formed by Home Minister Anil Vij to investigate cases related to immigration frauds
  • Four separate cases were registered against agent Firoz Khan at the Ismailabad police station under cheating charges. In one of the cases, a Chandigarh-based agent Parneet Gill has also been booked

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

2
Trending

‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

3
Punjab

After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

4
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

5
Jalandhar

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

6
Diaspora

‘The Kerala Story’ released in over 200 screens in US and Canada

7
Nation

Karnataka poll results: Congress makes a stunning comeback, ousts BJP from its lone southern citadel; CLP meeting on Sunday

8
Himachal

Video: Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Jakhu Hanuman temple in Shimla as counting under way in Karnataka

9
Punjab

AAP’s Rinku wins Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection by 58,691 votes

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll result: Impressive show by BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

BJP sweeps UP’s urban local body polls

BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls

SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...


Cities

View All

Blast suspects were in touch with foreign handlers: FIR

Amritsar blasts: Suspects were in touch with foreign handlers, says FIR

Class XII CBSE results: Arshdeep Singh, Kashvi Aggarwal come first in Amritsar district with 98.8%

5.5 kg heroin hidden in brooms seized at Attari

Class X results: Jaspreet Kaur, Kushi Arora joint toppers

Irrigation Department working on reviving closed canal systems in Amritsar

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

Admn slammed for ‘disrespect’ to Mayor

Administrator announces Rs 5 lakh grant for music band at Burail Jail

RTE violations: More city schools on dept’s radar

550 attend Samvedna Camp

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Court grants bail to accused in Kanjhawala case

Girl hangs herself after failing in board exam

Buoyed by Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll win, AAP sets sights on MC elections

Buoyed by Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll win, AAP sets sights on MC elections

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Sushil Rinku emerges as tallest Dalit leader of Doaba

Year later, AAP gains in rural segments

NOTA votes go up, Independents’ dip

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

Woman jumps into canal, dies

Two held with 50K banned pills

2,969 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib

AAP workers celebrate Jalandhar bypoll win