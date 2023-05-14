Foreign dreams of Kurukshetra youths shattered

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, May 13

The dreams of four youths of going abroad to earn big bucks were shattered after a travel agent allegedly duped them in Kurukshetra.

The victims, Sahil and his cousin Shubham, and their friends Ajay and Purushottam (brothers), wanted to go abroad, for which they had allegedly given money to agent Firoz Khan, who used to live at a dargah with his family in Thaska Miraanji village.

While Sahil (21), Shubham (21) and Purushottam Dass (22) wanted to go to New Zealand, Ajay (21) had plans for Spain.

The victims had approached the special investigative team (SIT) formed by Home Minister Anil Vij to investigate cases related to immigration frauds, following which four separate cases were registered against Firoz at the Ismailabad police station under cheating charges. In one of the cases, a Chandigarh-based agent Parneet Gill has also been booked.

Ajay, who is pursuing BA, said, “I wanted to go to Spain for further studies and also to work there, so that I could get settled there and earn money for the marriage of our sister, but we have been duped by Firoz and a Chandigarh-based agent. Purushottam (21) is my brother and he wanted to go New Zealand. Purushottam studied till class XII. We have given them Rs 9 lakh, but now we are finding ourselves cheated.”

Cousins Sahil and Shubham, who studied till Class XII, said they wanted to go New Zealand for work, but lost their money.

Shubham Saini, a resident of Shergarh, said, “Firoz sought Rs 19 lakh for work permit, for which I gave him Rs 5.30 lakh in advance, while Sahil had given Rs 2 lakh in advance, but then he stopped taking our calls. We have small land holdings and it is getting tough for us. We came to know about the SIT to deal with such cases, so we approached it. We have requested the SIT to help us in recovering our money.”

SHO, Ismailabad police station, Kuldeep Singh, said, “Firoz used to send clients to a Chandigarh-based agent and got money in return. There was a similar cheating case against him in the past. Firoz is at large and efforts are being made to nab him.”

Superintendent of Police Kurukshetra Surinder Singh Bhoria said “Four separate cases have been registered on the basis of the complaints received. The matter is under investigation, the facts are being verified and action will be taken accordingly.”

Victims approached SIT