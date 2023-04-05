Foreign dreams prove costlier for jobless youth in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 4

Gullible unemployed youngsters are falling prey to immigration frauds, reveals the data gathered from the Karnal police. As per the data, the police have registered 437 cases, involving around Rs 76.4 crore from January 2020 to March 28, 2023. The police arrested 320 accused in these cases.

As many as 101 FIRs had been registered in different cases for duping persons on the pretext of sending them abroad in 2022. In these cases, the victim had lost Rs 14.92 crore. However, the Karnal police have arrested 43 accused so far in these cases, revealed the data.

In 2021, 63 FIRs were registered involving cheating of Rs 8.22 crore. The police arrested 35 persons, the data revealed.

“A large number of gullible youths wishing to go abroad for further studies or get a job are being duped by agents. Several want to go illegally as they could not get good scores in International English Language Testing System (IELTS), for which they pay a hefty amount to agents. Those who get arrested abroad are deported after which they do not get their money from agents and have to file complaints with police,” said an official of the police department.

SP Ganga Ram Punia said people should not fall prey to illegal agents and always consult registered immigration agents.

