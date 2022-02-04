Bitcoin investment: Foreigner booked for duping Hisar woman of Rs 65K

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 3

The police have registered a case of fraud against an agent of cryptocurrency site for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 65,500 for investing in Bitcoin.

Shikha, a resident of Sector 13 of Hisar, filed a complaint against Mary, an agent of cryptofutureminners.com, under Sections 379 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

In her complaint, she said that she read some comments in a YouTube video, in which foreigners were praising Mary. The complainant said that thereafter she had contacted Mary and invested money through her. “I sent her Bitcoin through localbitoins.com and she invested in her company called cryptofutureminners.com,” the complainant added.

#bitcoin #cryptocurrency