Bitcoin investment: Foreigner booked for duping Hisar woman of Rs 65K

Hisar, February 3
The police have registered a case of fraud against an agent of cryptocurrency site for allegedly cheating a woman of Rs 65,500 for investing in Bitcoin.
Shikha, a resident of Sector 13 of Hisar, filed a complaint against Mary, an agent of cryptofutureminners.com, under Sections 379 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.
In her complaint, she said that she read some comments in a YouTube video, in which foreigners were praising Mary. The complainant said that thereafter she had contacted Mary and invested money through her. “I sent her Bitcoin through localbitoins.com and she invested in her company called cryptofutureminners.com,” the complainant added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case
Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...
America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators
Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...
Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director
Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...