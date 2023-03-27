Forensic report 'must' for proving drugs case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that forensic report was a must for establishing a case under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act unlike other matters. The assertion came as Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi allowed default bail plea of an accused in a drugs case.

Appearing before Justice Bedi’s Bench, the state counsel had referred to a plethora of judgments before contending that the accused could not claim default bail merely because “the challan had not been accompanied with the FSL report”.

Dealing with the cases cited by the state counsel one by one, Justice Bedi asserted in two of the matters the issue was not regarding the filing of an FSL report, along with the final investigation report or the challan under Section 173 of the CrPC. As such, the judgments prima facie would not apply to the present case. In the third cited case, the issue did not pertain to the NDPS Act.

In yet another case, the Supreme Court left the question of law open as to whether the accused would be entitled to default bail in case of the prosecution’s failure to file FSL report with the challan. The case was rendered infructuous as the accused had been acquitted.