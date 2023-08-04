Forest Department digs trenches to stop movement of illegal miners

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, August 3

Mining mafia was allegedly using fire lines of forest as passages to transport illegal mined minerals to several screening plants and stone crushers situated in Pratap Nagar area of the district.

In order to curb illegal mining activities through this area, the Forest Department has dug trenches at the entry points of the fire lines of the forest area of Devdhar village of the district. According to information, trenches were dug a few days ago, so that movement of tractor-trailers loaded with illegal mining minerals could be curbed.

“We came to know that some people were illegally using fire lines in the forest area of Devdhar village to transport mining minerals. Therefore, our department dug two trenches at the entry points of the fire lines a few days ago,” said Sanjeev Kumar, range forest officer of Jagadhri range of the Forest Department, Yamunanagar district.

As per available information, the fire lines are developed to control forest fires. Besides, the fire lines are also used to undertake patrolling activity in the forest area.

Sources said the mining mafia was allegedly carrying out illegal mining in the areas of Belgarh and other neighbouring villages.

“The illegal mining is not only resulting in large-scale environmental degradation in this area of Yamunanagar district, but also causing loss of lakhs of rupees to the state exchequer,” said a source.

