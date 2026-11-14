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Home / Haryana / Forest Dept teams raid Punhana timber market, seal 12 sawmills

Forest Dept teams raid Punhana timber market, seal 12 sawmills

Action follows illegal tree felling in Faridabad

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Nuh, Updated At : 01:51 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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Forest Department teams on Friday raided the Punhana timber market here in connection with the illegal felling of trees in Faridabad’s Alipur-Shikargarh area.

The teams sealed 12 sawmills and took possession of several vehicles laden with timber.

Punhana is considered one of Haryana’s largest timber markets. The teams found vehicles stacked with large quantities of wood upon arriving at the market.

Sawmill owners fled as the action began and have not been traced so far.

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The action stems from a suspension order issued by the Forest Department. On November 12, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force in Haryana suspended Afzal Khan, a deputy ranger, with immediate effect.

According to the order, the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Faridabad, had sent a report after inspecting the Alipur-Shikargarh beat. It flagged large-scale illegal felling in the name of plantation work.

The suspension was ordered under Rule 5 of the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 2016.

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During the suspension period, he will receive a subsistence allowance. His headquarters has been fixed at Sirsa Circle, and he cannot leave it without permission.

The DCF has also been directed to send the draft chargesheet to the directorate.

Punhana Forest Range Officer Jaipal said the timber recovered from the market had been sourced from government-owned trees in Faridabad.

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He said five vehicles had been taken into possession and the wood would be weighed for a proper assessment.

How the timber reached Punhana and who brought it there were not yet known, and he described these as matters under investigation.

Departmental sources claimed that thousands of tonnes of timber, worth crores of rupees, had been illegally felled and brought to the Punhana market. However, the department has not officially confirmed the figures.

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