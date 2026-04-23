Forest guard suspended over negligence in duty in Yamunanagar district

A forest guard was suspended following allegations of negligence in performing duty.

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The forest guard, Tek Chand allegedly failed to report about illegal felling of trees from panchayat/common land (falling under area of General Section-4) in Kalesar village of Yamunanagar district to senior officers.

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The suspension order was issued by Prashant Sharma, the then Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Yamunanagar district on April 16, 2026.

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The DFO also issued a show cause notice to forester Sandeep in connection with this case of dereliction in duty.

According to information, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest KC Meena conducted an inspection of Khair-Valley (an area falling under General Section-4), a panchayat/common land of Kalesar gram panchayat on April 5, 2026.

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As per an official communication of the Forest department, during inspection 10-15 stumps of trees were found cut on the said land. Some of the said stumps reportedly did not have marking of damage report numbers.

The official communication reads that despite the seriousness of the matter, it was found that the concerned forest guard, Tek Chand, neither took timely action nor reported the incident to higher authorities, indicating a lapse in duty.

Officials said such negligence was a violation of government rules and the Haryana Forest Manual. Based on the findings, the forest guard has been suspended under relevant service rules for dereliction of duty.

Sandeep Singh, Divisional Forest Officer, Yamunanagar district said forest guard Tek Chand had been suspended and forester Sandeep was issued a show cause notice for deliration in duty.