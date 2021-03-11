Haryana Forest Minister: Moral duty to conserve environment

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 22

Forest and Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Friday exhorted people to save environment and said it was a moral duty of everyone to conserve environment.

He was chairing a function on Earth Day at Karna Lake, in which Hero Motocorp gave 250 bikes to the Haryana Forest and Wildlife Department under CSR component for strengthening the capacity of frontline forest and wildlife field officials for protection of forests, bio-diversity, conservation and wildlife management.

In the presence of the minister, Dr Vivek Saxena, Chief Executive Officer, Haryana State Forest Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) signed an MoU with Rajesh Makhija, CSR adviser of Hero Motocorp for exchanging resources in future and also other works to save environment.

A bike rally was also organised to spread awareness on environment. It was flagged off by the minister. Makhija handed over a symbolic key of the bike to the department officials in the presence of minister. “Urbanisation has been increasing for the past several years, which has resulted in the exploitation of natural resources. For the future generation, it is our duty to work for the conservation of natural resources,” said the minister. He appealed to the people to plant saplings and protect these.

Accompanied by AK Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest Department), Jagdish Chander, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Navdeep Hooda, Chief General Manager, Haryana Forest Corporation, Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav, the Forest Minister said that more forest would also be developed to increase the green cover across the state. “We are planting sapling on the land of panchayat to increase the green cover,” he said.

He thanked the Hero Motocorp for extending support to the department which will help in reaching remote areas easily. Later, a state-level workshop was organised at CSSRI, which was inaugurated by the Forest Minister.

